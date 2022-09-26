An author and former teacher from Berkhamsted has been handed a suspended sentence after taking part in a climate change protest.

Sue Hampton, 66, is one of 51 climate activists arrested with Just Stop Oil on September 14 for breaking the injunction prohibiting protest at Kingsbury Oil Depot.

She was held at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey until her court appearance on September 20.

Protestors outside Kingsbury oil depot, inset: Sue Hampton

The protesters were arrested after they blocked the entrance of Kingsbury oil depot in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police declined to comment.

She was taken to prison after breaking the injunction which prohibited protest at the depot and was given a suspended sentence of 25 days if she breaks the order again during the next two years.

Sue said that prison was a big experience and made her aware of the privilege she has.

She explained: “Practising gratitude made a big difference, as did the kindness of prisoners locked up for much longer than activists, and I’ve had huge support.”

Sue criticised the injunction saying it “criminalises peaceful protest and serves an industry that is killing us”.

The grandmother continued: “No regrets. We all have to do what we can to resist and work for climate and social justice.”

During her time in prison Sue’s husband Leslie Tate said he missed her and supported her 100 per cent.

Leslie said: “I’m proud of my wife, who is a shy and well-mannered person, for doing all she can to turn things around.”