While most people keep dogs or cats as pets – you may be surprised to know there are 13 really wild animals living in Dacorum.

Information obtained by The Gazette from Dacorum Borough Council show the animals are kept under a Dangerous Wild Animals license – and include two venomous lizards and an alligator!

But don’t worry – the Dangerous Wild Animals Act 1976 ensures that those who keep wild animals do so in a way that minimises the risk to the public.

The act was created to tackle the issue of people keeping exotic pe in the late-1960s and early-1970s.

Here are the amazing animals making their home in Dacorum.

1. American Alligator The American alligator, sometimes referred to colloquially as a gator or common alligator, is a large reptile native to the Southeastern United States. They can be found in freshwater, slow-moving rivers, marshes and swamps from North Carolina to Texas in USA. These creatures can grow up to 4.5m metres long and can live to the age of 50.

2. Copperhead Viper The copperhead (Agkistrodon contortrix) is common found in eastern North America. It has has distinctive, dark brown, hourglass-shaped markings on a light reddish brown or brown or grey body. The population of these snakes is decreasing with its conservation status currently at vulnerable.

3. King Cobra Known by its scientific name of Ophiophagus hannah, the King Cobra is species of venomous snake commonly found to jungles in Southern and Southeast Asia. It is distinguishable from other cobras by its size and intricate neck patterns.

4. Gila Monster The only venomous lizard native to the United States, the Gila monster can also be found the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora. It is a heavy and typically slow-moving reptile, which can grow up to 56 centimetres in length.