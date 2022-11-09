Nearly 200 people turned up to Dacorum Borough Council's autumn sustainable clothes swaps.

The free swap events took place in Berkhamsted Civic Centre in September and Hemel Hempstead’s Forum in October. They were organised by Dacorum Borough Council to give people the opportunity to update their wardrobes at no cost to them, or the environment.

96 per cent of the 1,432 items of clothing brought along to the swaps were taken - making this year’s events the most successful yet. By swapping those clothes instead of buying new ones, Dacorum residents prevented around 8.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere which would have been used to produce new items.

