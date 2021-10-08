Dacorum Borough Council is holding three clothes swap events in Hemel Hempstead this month.

Residents can bring items they no longer wear to The Forum and exchange them for something different, it’s like shopping but at no cost to the individual or the environment.

The Clothes Swap location is on the first floor in conference rooms 1 and 2 on Friday, October 15, and Saturday, October 16.

Revamp your wardrobe at Hemel Hempstead clothes swap

The fashion industry generates 10 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions annually and is estimated to use around 1.5 trillion litres of water every year. In the UK, people buy more clothes per head than any other country in Europe, but cheap “fast-fashion” means much of it is thrown away within a year, sometimes never having been worn.

The UK throws out 350,000 tonnes of clothes every year with very little of this getting recycled.

Clothes swaps are the perfect way to refresh a wardrobe without needing to buy anything new.

People can simply bring along up to 10 good quality items no longer worn in exchange for credits which can be swapped for 'new-to-you' items.

Clothes Swap details

> Friday, October 15, (session 1): Drop off: 10am till 11:30am. Swap: 12pm till 2pm

> Friday, October 15, (session 2): Drop off: 3pm till 4.30pm. Swap: 5pm till 7pm

> Saturday, October 17: Drop off: 9am till 10am. Swap: 11am till 3pm.

Swap Rules

> A maximum of ten items per person - in adult sizes only - can be accepted.

> Items accepted: good quality clothes only - no shoes or bags.

> Items not accepted: bad quality items (dirty, ripped, torn, stained, broken zips, etc) shoes, bags, jewellery, underwear, nightwear, swimwear or babies and children’s clothes.

> Carrier bags will not be provided so own reusable bags should be brought to take items home.

Any items remaining by the end will be donated to a charity shop.

This event is for swapping good quality clothing only. Items that are not good quality can either be repaired, or alternatively, recycled at a local neighbourhood textile recycling bank or some retailers have take back schemes.

Neighbourhood recycling centres can be found on the Dacorum Borough Council website.