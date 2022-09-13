Dacorum residents are invited to swap their old clothes and update their wardrobes at an event at the end of the month.

In partnership with local charity Open Door, Dacorum Borough Council will host a sustainable clothes swap at Berkhamsted Civic Centre at 161 High Street on September 25.

Residents are asked to bring good quality items, like clothing, shoes and bags, to be exchanged for something new to them.

Residents can swap up to 10 items.

The council says that clothes swaps are a great opportunity to get rid of all those clothes cluttering up homes whilst residents can treat themselves to a fresh look, without contributing to climate change.

Experts from Open Door’s ‘Make & Mend’ workshops will be hosting a free sewing demo to show people some simple fixes to extend the life of clothes.

Locals are encouraged to bring up to ten unwanted adult-sized items with them on day to earn one credit for each.

During the swap time residents can exchange credits for items which are new to them.

Starting at 11am, residents can drop off their items until noon.

At 12.30pm, Open Door staff will run their workshop before the swap at 1pm.

Residents are asked to bring their now reusable bags to take their items home as carrier bags will not be provided.

Any poor quality clothing or shoes, jewellery, underwear, nightwear, swimwear or babies and children’s clothes will not be accepted.