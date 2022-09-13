A small sunflower planted by an eight-year-old boy in June has grown to over 13 feet tall.

George Barber, who lives in Gadebridge, bought the small plant home after a project at his school.

Three months later, the sunflower has grown bigger than expected with the plant reaching the second floor of his family home.

Pictured: George with his sunflower.

His mum, Rebecca says that it now stands at 13 feet and four inches tall.

Rebecca said: “It's currently tied in four different places: one against the washing pole and then one going up towards the window upstairs and the neighbour's house.”

Thanks to regular watering and copious sunlight from a record-breaking summer, the flowers grew tall and became a spectacle for the users of the communal garden.