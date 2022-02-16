Woman on mobility scooter fends off would-be bag snatcher in Hemel Hempstead
Suspect tried to rob her on Pennine Way - but ran off empty handed
A woman in her 50s on a mobility scooter managed to fend off a would-be bag snatcher in Hemel Hempstead
The attempted robbery took place between 7.30pm and 8pm on Friday, February 11.
The victim was travelling along Pennine Way when she realised someone was reaching to grab her bag from her shoulder.
But she managed to defend herself and the suspect ran off empty handed.
The suspect is described as a black male, around 5ft 5in tall, who was wearing a dark coloured jacket and trousers, a black hoodie and white trainers with a fluorescent tick on the side.
Detective Constable Gemma Ball, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Thankfully the victim wasn’t injured during the incident but has understandably been left shaken up. I am appealing for anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to please come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, email [email protected] or report information online or via web chat - quoting crime reference 41/11779/22.
You can also contact Crimestoppers to report information anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org