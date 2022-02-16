Woman on mobility scooter fends off would-be bag snatcher in Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for information

A woman in her 50s on a mobility scooter managed to fend off a would-be bag snatcher in Hemel Hempstead

The attempted robbery took place between 7.30pm and 8pm on Friday, February 11.

The victim was travelling along Pennine Way when she realised someone was reaching to grab her bag from her shoulder.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But she managed to defend herself and the suspect ran off empty handed.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 5ft 5in tall, who was wearing a dark coloured jacket and trousers, a black hoodie and white trainers with a fluorescent tick on the side.

Detective Constable Gemma Ball, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Thankfully the victim wasn’t injured during the incident but has understandably been left shaken up. I am appealing for anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, email [email protected] or report information online or via web chat - quoting crime reference 41/11779/22.