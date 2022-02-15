13-year-old boy pushed to the floor and assaulted in Hemel Hempstead as attackers try to snatch his phone

A 13-year-old boy was violently assaulted as attempted robbers tried to snatch his phone as he walked home from school.

The incident took place in Keens Field, Downside on Tuesday, February 8 when two males - believed to be teenagers - approached the boy and his two friends at around 5pm.

They asked the victim's friends to leave before threatening the boy and demanding his phone.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information

But when he refused and tried to run away, he was pulled to the ground and repeatedly kicked.

However, the attackers left empty-handed.

The first suspect is described as a black male, aged 18 to 19 years old, with long curly black hair. He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

The second suspect is described as a white male, aged 15 to 16 years old, around 5ft 9 in tall, with short dark hair. He was wearing a brown tracksuit.

Detective Constable Gemma Ball, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “The victim reported that he stayed on the ground for up to 10 mins after the assault, as he was unable to get up.

"Thankfully though, he was checked out at hospital and wasn’t seriously injured.

“Our enquiries are continuing at this time and I am appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who may have seen the suspects in the area around the time, to please make contact. I’m also keen to hear from anyone else who may have information about the incident.”