Did you spot someone carrying a drum kit in Markyate?
That is the question police are asking as they investigate a burglary in the area.
A Roland electric drum kit and Roberts CD player and digital stereo were stolen in the incident – which took place in the early hours of May 23.
Police are now appealing for people to come forward with any information if they saw the kit being carried – or have seen it for sale.
DC Ashwood said: “We’ve been carrying out several enquiries since the burglary was reported to us and these are continuing.”
She added: “It is believed the offender carried the drum kit away from the area of Markyate. This would have been noticeable to anyone who saw it and I would ask anyone who did so to please get in touch with us.”
Anyone with information is asked to email here or call 101 quoting crime reference 41/41427/22.