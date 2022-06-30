The police have released this image of the drum kit

Did you spot someone carrying a drum kit in Markyate?

That is the question police are asking as they investigate a burglary in the area.

A Roland electric drum kit and Roberts CD player and digital stereo were stolen in the incident – which took place in the early hours of May 23.

Police are now appealing for people to come forward with any information if they saw the kit being carried – or have seen it for sale.

DC Ashwood said: “We’ve been carrying out several enquiries since the burglary was reported to us and these are continuing.”

She added: “It is believed the offender carried the drum kit away from the area of Markyate. This would have been noticeable to anyone who saw it and I would ask anyone who did so to please get in touch with us.”