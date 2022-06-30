A charity which supports young people has been given £1,000 in donations from the team at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead.
John McEwen, site leader at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead, said: “The Prince’s Trust provides a crucial lifeline to young people who are at risk of falling behind their peers and we commend their work.”
He added: “We hope this donation helps to give our young people better opportunities.”
Patrycja Surgiel, an employee at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead, said: “The Prince’s Trust is a fantastic charity that supports young people and I’m pleased Amazon is boosting its efforts with this donation.”
Alex Fleming, Head of Business Development at The Prince’s Trust said: “We are committed to building the confidence of young people in Hemel Hempstead and beyond and want to thank John and his team for supporting the development of their community by offering us this donation.”