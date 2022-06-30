A charity which supports young people has been given £1,000 in donations from the team at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead.

John McEwen, site leader at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead, said: “The Prince’s Trust provides a crucial lifeline to young people who are at risk of falling behind their peers and we commend their work.”

He added: “We hope this donation helps to give our young people better opportunities.”

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prince’s Trust received the money as part of Amazon’s programme to support its local communities.

Patrycja Surgiel, an employee at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead, said: “The Prince’s Trust is a fantastic charity that supports young people and I’m pleased Amazon is boosting its efforts with this donation.”