Hertfordshire Police are warning local people to be vigilant after a spate of reports over ATM fraud.

Several people have reported that their bank cards were retained by ATM machines – and they later discovered cash had been withdrawn from their accounts.

Detective Sergeant Mark Fava, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit, said: “It appears that these thefts are being achieved by a discreet device being placed over the card slot of the machine, which scans the card details, transmits the data to the criminal and then blocks the card from being returned.”

People are being told to take precautions when using cash machines.

He added: “The best way to avoid this happening to you is to cancel or suspend your bank card if it is retained by an ATM. If you have a banking app on your phone you may be able to freeze your card temporarily until you can establish what has happened.”

Detective Sergeant Fava also said that people may need to call their bank to cancel or suspend the card until it has been recovered.

The police are encouraging people to look at the machine before they use it. If it looks like it has been tampered with, the force advises not to use it.

People are reminded to always use a hand to shield the PIN when using a cash point keypad.