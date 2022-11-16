Police are appealing for witnesses and information after an incident in Hemel Hempstead yesterday (November 15).

Officers on patrol were flagged down by a member of the public and reported that an altercation had occurred between two groups of males outside a chicken shop in the Marlowes, sometime between 4.10pm and 4.15pm.

It was reported that knives had been seen, but that no one was believed to have been injured. The force says that males then left the area.

Did you see anything?

PC Lauren Jackson said: “Investigations are continuing at this time to trace those involved in the incident.”

She added: “We’d be particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage of the Marlowes area around the time, or of a black Ford Galaxy leaving the area and heading towards Leighton Buzzard Road.”