Police urge Dacorum motorcyclists to review security after spate of thefts

Motorcyclists in Dacorum are being urged to review their security following four thefts over the weekend.

Between last Friday (November 11) and Monday (November 14), four motorbikes were stolen in Hemel Hempstead, with another two attempted thefts also reported. Three of the stolen vehicles have been recovered.

Hertfordshire Constabulary’s PC Jake Smith said that the police are increasing patrols and responding quickly to any reports of suspicious activity.

Four motorcycles were stolen last weekend

PC Smith explained:“ We would encourage people to call 999 straight away if they think a vehicle crime might be in progress.”

Their safety advice includes using a disc lock to help secure the front brake disc or a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls. Alternatively, a D lock can be used on the front wheel to stop it from being wheeled away.