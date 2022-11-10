Man in his 60s injured in hit and run in Berkhamsted

A man in his 60s was injured in a hit and run in Berkhamsted.

Police were called to Lower Kings Road at around noon on Tuesday (November 8) after the man was hit by a car – which failed to stop.

Luckily, police say he only sustained slight injuries in the traumatic incident near the Cook shop.

Police are appealing for witnesses

PC Lee Gough, from the Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a traumatic incident for the victim, and we are doing all we can to trace the driver. The vehicle was believed to be a silver estate car, potentially an Astra and around nine years old. I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the incident or vehicle to please contact me at [email protected]

“I also encourage anyone who may have been driving in the area to check your dash cams as you may have captured footage that could assist us with our investigation.”

You can report information online, via web chat or by calling 101 quoting ISR 292 of 08/11.