Hertfordshire Police received more than 300 knives during its latest Operation Sceptre knife amnesty week.

310 knives were surrendered in the county, which included swords, hunting knives, machetes and a range of pocket and kitchen knives.

The week of action against knife crime started last Monday (May 16) to reduce the number of illegal weapons in Hertfordshire.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police received more than 300 knives during its knife amnesty week.

Inspector Nicola Dean, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Crime Reduction Unit, led the campaign.

She said: “There is always a great response from local residents during our weeks of action and we always get lots of positive feedback from all the young people we speak to as part of our activities.”

Inspector Dean added: “The Prevention First approach we take in Hertfordshire means that we ensure that everybody understands the consequences and the penalties associated with knife crime. By working with local schools, colleges, charities and councils, we steer young people towards positive life choices”

Knife sweeps were carried out in locations in the county, including Gadebridge Park in Hemel Hempstead.

Police officers held engagement events for young people in schools and public areas to raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife. They also made visits to shops to make sure they are adhering to laws regarding knife sales to those under 18.