Jail for man who kidnapped and raped a teenage girl in Hemel Hempstead

A 37-year-old man has been sentenced at Luton Crown Court today (May 25) for kidnapping and raping a teenage girl in August last year.

Mohammed Atif Khan, from Chesham, Buckinghamshire was given a 15-year sentence after he raped a 17-year-old girl he took from a street in Hemel Hempstead.

Khan was convicted in March and during the trial, the court heard how the victim has been out with friends and was waiting to be collected by her family on Waterhouse Street when Khan took her.

CCTV footage showed Khan reversing and parking his car and putting her into the vehicle. He drove her to Chesham before both sexually assaulting and raping her.

He then drove the traumatised victim back to Hemel Hempstead and told her she could get out of the car.

She was left to make her way back to the town centre where she was collected by her family.

Police say that she bravely told them what had happened, and they called the police.

An investigation was launched by the constabulary’s Sexual Offences Investigation Team before the case was later taken on by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit (BCH MCU).