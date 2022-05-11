The Hertfordshire Hate Crime Partnership Board is looking for an independent co-chair and asks Dacorum people to apply for the role.

The Hertfordshire Police are asking people who want to make a difference to their community and who want to take a stand for justice and equality to apply.

The board, which meets four times a year, is made up of public sector and voluntary organisation representatives who drive hate crime work across the county.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hertfordshire Police are asking people to apply to become the new co-chair.

Amie Birkhamshaw, assistant chief executive at the Office for the Police and Crime Commissioner, currently chairs meetings.

She said: “This is a great opportunity for someone with passion and insight to join the board, shining a light on the issues and help build relationships with communities. Hate crime is an insidious crime that can have a corrosive effect on our communities and lasting, life-long impacts on victims.”

Amie added: “The partnership board has a strong focus on raising awareness of hate crime, what it is and how to report it, and is keen to spread knowledge across our communities. This isn’t just a police issue, of course, it’s much wider than that, which is why it is right that an independent voice takes the lead.”

The meetings discuss hate crime awareness, criminals proceedings and community engagement.

The role is voluntary but will be expenses paid.