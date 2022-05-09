The Hertfordshire Police is awaking the public to hand in their unwanted or unlicensed firearms and ammunition to them as part of a national surrender campaign run this month.

The two-week campaign, which runs for two weeks from May 12, is to reduce the number of firearms that could possibly end up in the hands of criminals.

The police say that those who hand anything over during the campaign will not face prosecution for possession of the weapons at the point of surrender.

Police surrender stock image. Photo credit should read: Richard Vernalls/PA Wire

People can remain anonymous but anything surrendered that is linked to criminal activity will be investigated and the appropriate action will be taken.

Superintendent Mike Todd, Firearms Surrender Campaign Lead for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire police forces, said: “It is really important to be part of this national campaign. Many firearms are held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality or are overlooked and forgotten in people’s homes. Some are held legally and are no longer required.

He added: “Surrendering unwanted, unlicensed, and illegal weapons avoids the risk of them becoming involved in criminality and means that members of the community can dispose of firearms in a safe place.”

The campaign is also said to be an opportunity for the public to find out how to apply for certification to own a firearm legally.