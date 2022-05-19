Children in Hertfordshire will now learn about hate crimes and how to combat them, thanks to a new scheme.

Herts Against Hate launched a free teaching unit this week (May 18) for schools to use in Personal, Social, Health and Economic (PSHE) lessons.

The teaching pack was produced by the Herts for Learning Wellbeing Team for Hertfordshire County Community Safety Unit and includes lessons and resources for Key Stage 2 and 3 pupils (Years 5-6 and 7-9).

The police and council have launched hate crime awareness resources for schoolchildren.

Hertfordshire’s hate crime lead, Detective Chief Inspector Pete Frost said that the force wants young people to know that hate crime is wrong and should be reported.

He said: “The impact of hate crime can be devastating. It can cause people to lose their confidence and be fearful about coming and going from their home, being out and about in public places or just going about their daily lives.”

Cllr Morris Bright, cabinet member for community safety at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We want to make Hertfordshire safer for everyone, rejecting hatred and violence of all kinds. The lesson resources are a simple way of teaching children about hate crime, how to report it and showing understanding and empathy to victims of hate crime.”

Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd said: “We know crimes motivated by hate can have a devastating effect on victims and communities.”