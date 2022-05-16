Local people are being asked to give up their knives as part of a national knife crime initiative to tackle the growing problem.
Operation Sceptre, which is run across the country, is being supported by the Hertfordshire Police who have set up several drop-off points for knives.
This morning (May 16), a sweep of Gadebridge Park, in Hemel Hempstead found no knives.
Inspector Nicola Dean from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Crime Reduction Unit, who is leading the operational activity for Operation Sceptre, said: “Whilst knife crime remains relatively low in Hertfordshire compared to other parts of the country, the regular weeks of action are part of our wider strategy to tackle violent crime.”
She continued: “During the week we will be conducting operations to reduce the number of knives in circulation, whilst also raising awareness that in most circumstances it is illegal to carry a knife in public and may lead to arrest."
Knives can be surrendered at one of these locations:
Tuesday:
Shenley Road, Borehamwood – 9am to 11am
Café Nero, Darkes Lane, Potters Bar – 8am to 10am
Wednesday:
· King George’s Park, Bushey – 9am to 11am
· Tesco Express, Cranborne Parade, Potters Bar – 5pm to 7pm
Thursday:
· Aycliffe Road shops, Borehamwood – 9am to 11am
· Bushey Country Club – 1pm to 3pm
Friday:
Costco, Bushey – 1pm to 3pm
Tesco Express, Andrew Close, Shenley – 5pm to 7pm
Saturday:
Borehamwood High Street opposite Stuart Court – 10am to midday
Co-op, High Street, Potters Bar – 5pm to 7pm
Sunday:
Tesco, Shenley Road, Borehamwood – 10am to midday
Watling Street War Memorial, Radlett – 1pm to 3pm
The police say that while knife-related crime remains lower in Hertfordshire than in other parts of the country, this campaign aims to reinforce the message that carrying a knife is illegal and will not help to keep anyone safe.