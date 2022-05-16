Local people are being asked to give up their knives as part of a national knife crime initiative to tackle the growing problem.

Operation Sceptre, which is run across the country, is being supported by the Hertfordshire Police who have set up several drop-off points for knives.

This morning (May 16), a sweep of Gadebridge Park, in Hemel Hempstead found no knives.

The Hertfordshire Police are focusing on tackling knife crime as part of Operation Sceptre.

Inspector Nicola Dean from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Crime Reduction Unit, who is leading the operational activity for Operation Sceptre, said: “Whilst knife crime remains relatively low in Hertfordshire compared to other parts of the country, the regular weeks of action are part of our wider strategy to tackle violent crime.”

She continued: “During the week we will be conducting operations to reduce the number of knives in circulation, whilst also raising awareness that in most circumstances it is illegal to carry a knife in public and may lead to arrest."

Knives can be surrendered at one of these locations:

Tuesday:

Shenley Road, Borehamwood – 9am to 11am

Café Nero, Darkes Lane, Potters Bar – 8am to 10am

Wednesday:

· King George’s Park, Bushey – 9am to 11am

· Tesco Express, Cranborne Parade, Potters Bar – 5pm to 7pm

Thursday:

· Aycliffe Road shops, Borehamwood – 9am to 11am

· Bushey Country Club – 1pm to 3pm

Friday:

Costco, Bushey – 1pm to 3pm

Tesco Express, Andrew Close, Shenley – 5pm to 7pm

Saturday:

Borehamwood High Street opposite Stuart Court – 10am to midday

Co-op, High Street, Potters Bar – 5pm to 7pm

Sunday:

Tesco, Shenley Road, Borehamwood – 10am to midday

Watling Street War Memorial, Radlett – 1pm to 3pm