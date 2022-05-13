A specialist fraud unit across Hertfordshire was commended by Dame Vera Baird for its work in recovering millions of pounds for victims.

The Beacon Fraud Hub was set up to help victims of fraud in Hertfordshire and since April 2019 has helped to recover over £2 million.

The hub was created in 2019 by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire and employs four specialists to tackle fraud.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dame Vera Baird commended a specialist fraud unit in Hertfordshire for its work in recovering millions of pounds for victims.

Dame Vera Baird praised the specialist while giving evidence to the House of Lords Digital Fraud Committee.

Dame Vera said: “There is an excellent organisation called Catch22, which runs the PCC's victim’s fraud services in Hertfordshire and spends a great deal of time not only looking after the victims' needs but trying to get the money back for them.