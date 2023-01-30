A man has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder his father in 2021 but has denied murdering his mother.

Ashley Howse appeared before Luton Crown Court on Friday (January 27) charged with the murder of 61-year-old Julia Howse and the attempted murder of Richard Howse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ashley, then 35, was arrested after an incident at their home on Austins Mead, Bovingdon on December 11, 2021. Julia was found with serious injuries, according to Hertfordshire Police, and despite their best efforts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ashley Howse was before the court last week

He pleaded not guilty to Julia’s murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter by virtue of diminished responsibility.