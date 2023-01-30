News you can trust since 1858
Bovingdon man pleads guilty to father’s attempted murder but denies murdering mother

Julia Howse died at her home in December 2021

By Olivia Preston
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A man has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder his father in 2021 but has denied murdering his mother.

Ashley Howse appeared before Luton Crown Court on Friday (January 27) charged with the murder of 61-year-old Julia Howse and the attempted murder of Richard Howse.

Ashley, then 35, was arrested after an incident at their home on Austins Mead, Bovingdon on December 11, 2021. Julia was found with serious injuries, according to Hertfordshire Police, and despite their best efforts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ashley Howse was before the court last week
He pleaded not guilty to Julia’s murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter by virtue of diminished responsibility.

He is currently remanded in custody. The Crown Prosecution Service has until February 10 to accept or deny the pleas and decide whether to go to trial.