Police name woman who was stabbed to death in Bovingdon

A woman who died at an address in Bovingdon on Saturday (December 11) has been formally identified and named.

Julia Howse, 61, suffered fatal stab wounds during an incident inside a property in Austins Mead on Saturday, December 11.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance just before 3.20pm, and on their arrival they discovered Julia unconscious and seriously injured.

Police officers and paramedics fought to save her life but sadly she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of Julia’s death.

Her son, 35-year-old Ashley Howse, has since been charged with her murder, as well as the attempted murder of his father during the same incident.

Howse, of Austins Mead, Bovingdon, appeared via video link at Luton Crown Court today (Wednesday), where he did not enter a plea and was remanded back into custody.

He is next due to appear at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday February, 1, 2022.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Julia’s family and friends have suffered an unimaginable loss and they continue to be supported by our specialist Family Liaison Officers.

“Bovingdon is a close-knit community, and we know this tragedy has come as a huge shock to all the residents – some of whom know the family personally.