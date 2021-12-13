Man charged with murder after woman killed in Bovingdon

A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Bovingdon.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Austins Mead just before 3.20pm on Saturday, December 11.

Upon arrival, they found a woman with serious injuries inside an address.

Paramedics attended but, the woman sadly passed away a short time later.

She has not yet been formally identified.

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit (BCH MCU) launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the woman’s death.

A man was arrested at the scene.

Ashley Howse, 35, from Austins Mead, Bovingdon, was charged with murder during the early hours of today (Monday) and also charged with the attempted murder of a man during the same incident.

He has been remanded into custody to appear before Hatfield Remand Court today (Monday).

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “There was a heavy police presence in the village over the weekend as we carried out initial enquiries into this tragic incident, which we understand will have come as a huge shock to the community.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who has lost her life, and they are being supported by specialist Family Liaison Officers.

"We would politely request that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.