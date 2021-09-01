Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Dacorum in the last 24 hours

Dacorum has recorded 67 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 1).

The total for the borough is now 13,687, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has decreased from 326.1 per 100,000 population to 304.9 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending August 27).

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> August 25 - 82 cases

> August 26 - 104 cases

> August 27 - 68 cases

> August 28 - 67 cases

> August 29 - 75 cases

> August 30 - 46 cases

> August 31 - 62 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 34 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, August 24, and four patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 338, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 35,693 to 6,825,074. The number of deaths has risen by 207 to 132,742.

As of August 31, in the UK, 48,086,605 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 42,790,585 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 108,578 people (83.3 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 99,049 (76 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.