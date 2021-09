Here's a breakdown of where Covid-19 cases are rising and falling across Dacorum

Tuesday's figures show there have been a total of 13,620 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dacorum.

The incidence rate in Dacorum over the seven days up to August 26 was 326.1 cases per 100,000 population, the rate per 100,000 for England was 315.2.

COVID-19 cases in Dacorum by age band between 20.08.21 to 26.08.21 (C) Hertfordshire COVID-19 Public Dashboard

Here is a breakdown of where the confirmed cases were recorded seven days up to August 26, - according to Public Health England:

> Bovingdon and Chipperfield - 21 cases (+2). Rate per 100,000 people: 224.6.

> Boxmoor and Apsley - 44 cases (+19). Rate per 100,000 people: 381.7.

> Corner Hall - 30 cases (+18). Rate per 100,000 people: 482.

Weekly percentage of people with a positive COVID-19 PCR test in Dacorum up to 26.08.21 (C) Hertfordshire COVID-19 Public Dashboard

> Chaulden - 14 cases (-5). Rate per 100,000 people: 269.4.

> Gadebridge and Old Town - 23 cases (+8). Rate per 100,000 people: 404.9.

> Grovehill - 23 cases (no change). Rate per 100,000 people: 287.7.

> Hemel Hempstead Town - 31 cases (+2). Rate per 100,000 people: 273.1.

> Highfield - 27 cases (-9). Rate per 100,000 people: 336.3.

> Kings Langley - 16 cases (+4). Rate per 100,000 people: 304.4.

> Leverstock Green - 29 cases (+5). Rate per 100,000 people: 391.2.

> Maylands and Adeyfield - 40 cases (+7). Rate per 100,000 people: 552.3.

> Markyate, Flamstead and Gaddesden - 34 cases (+15) . Rate per 100,000 people: 597.7.

> Nash Mills and Bennetts End - 31 cases (-6). Rate per 100,000 people: 304.9.

> Warners End - 10 cases (-21). Rate per 100,000 people: 147.9.

> Woodhall Farm - 11 cases (-15). Rate per 100,000 people: 183.2.

> Northchurch and Potten End - 9 cases (-2). Rate per 100,000 people: 163.9.

> Berkhamsted Town - 8 cases (-8). Rate per 100,000 people: 122.2.

> Berkhamsted West - 29 cases (+6). Rate per 100,000 people: 435.6.

> Berkhamsted South - 20 cases (-2). Rate per 100,000 people: 345.3.

> Tring West and Long Marston - 20 cases (+2). Rate per 100,000 people: 334.6.

> Tring East, Wiggington and Aldbury - 19 cases (+7). Rate per 100,000 people: 361.3.

> Tring North - 18 cases (+5). Rate per 100,000 people: 349.2.