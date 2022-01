Here are the food hygiene ratings for Dacorum businesses published in December

New food hygiene ratings have been published for 16 of Dacorum’s establishments in December, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

It means that of Dacorum's 218 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 186 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating, and of Dacorum's 110 takeaways with ratings, 73 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens

> Rated 5: Toby Carvery at Kier Park, Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead; rated on December 3

> Rated 5: The Fat Pizza/The Fat Burger at Basement, 65 High Street, Hemel Hempstead; rated on November 22

> Rated 5: Zero (Nude Naked & Bare Ltd) at 8-12 Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted; rated on November 18

> Rated 5: Dunelm (Cafe Pausa) at Dunelm Mill, London Road, Hemel Hempstead; rated on November 10

> Rated 4: Apsley Cafe at 80 London Road, Hemel Hempstead; rated on November 10

> Rated 4: Watling Street Cafe at Watling Street Filling Station, London Road, Flamstead; rated on November 5

> Rated 3: Crazy Goat at 5 Leverstock Green Village Centre, Hemel Hempstead; rated on October 19.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub

> Rated 5: The Top Of The World at Warners End Road, Hemel Hempstead; rated on November 12.

Takeaways

Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

> Rated 0: Flaming House at 40 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead; rated on November 30

> Rated 1: Hench at 32a Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead; rated on November 21

> Rated 2: BRIM, at 30 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead; on November 21

> Rated 5: Atkins Master Bakers at 68 Western Road, Tring; rated on November 18

> Rated 4: The Little Blue Bakery at Unit 21 Silk Mill Industrial Estate, Brook Street, Tring; rated on July 20

> Rated 3: Hemel Pizza Ltd at 12 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead; rated on October 18

> Rated 2: Food Junction at HP2; rated on October 17