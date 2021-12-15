Here's how you can recycle your real Christmas tree in Dacorum

Scout Groups in Berkhamsted and Northchurch are offering to collect real Christmas trees from people's home once the festive season is over.

To encourage tree recycling, Dacorum’s waste services team are again setting up a shredding machine, in Water Lane Car Park in Berkhamsted on Sunday, January 9.

The pine trees are chipped, and these natural chippings are then used to keep council flower beds weed-free across the borough.

What do you do with your real Christmas tree after the festivities have finished?

The 1st Berkhamsted Group has organised a tree-collection service for over 10 years, where Christmas trees are picked up from people’s houses and taken to the shredding site.

Paul Chambers, 1st Berkhamsted Scout Leader, said: “The shredding day is popular, and there is often a queue to drop off a tree.

“We save people time by taking their tree for them in our large vans, which cuts the number of individual cars trips to the shredder.

"It’s better for the environment, and you don’t have to spend ages clearing pine needles from the back of your car!”

Since launching the service in 2009, the local Scouts have helped to transport more than 6,000 Christmas trees for shredding, they suggest a voluntary contribution of £4 per tree collected.

The funds raised go towards equipment and activities for the children, maintenance of the Scout Huts, and financial support for trips and expeditions for the various local Scout groups.

The collection service involves over 80 volunteers and includes Scouts of all ages. It has sponsorship from local organisations including the new Lussmanns restaurant, S Dell & Sons

Removals, and Berkhamsted School.

Jenny Jenkins, chair of the 1st Berkhamsted Group, said: ‘It is a significant group effort with many volunteers and local businesses providing support, but we are proud of the community service we provide."

The tree collection service is available for addresses in the Berkhamsted town and Northchurch areas.

Tree collections can be booked and paid for in advance at www.1stberkhamsted.org.uk/trees, which is now open for bookings. The deadline for online bookings is midnight on January 8.