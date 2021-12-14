Tring Yarn Bomb returns with festive cheer

The Tring Yarn Bomb group have been decorating the town centre with as much festive cheer as their crochet hooks and needles have allowed.

Every December, the Tring Yarn Bomb group set out to decorate the town and then sell the items for various local charities.

Last year, the group has raised almost £2,800 for various charities and chairman of the group, John Cole-Morgan, hopes to hit £3,000 this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lumpy was made by John Cole-Morgan

He said: “The work that we do brings so much joy to so many people and we are so lucky to also be able to raise money for these wonderful organisations which do so much.

"The two hospices we support help those in their hours of need, Save the Children do a wonderful job and Young Minds is a new charity we are proud to contribute to as the effects of mental health on our world are vital in these trying times.”

The installation in Tring will consist of many yarn items including a very special post box topper, a large igloo, Santa’s workshop and a new giant snowman called 'Lumpy'.

New giant snowman called 'Lumpy'

Lumpy was made by John Cole-Morgan who has contributed it as his very first yarn item for any display. Lumpy will be raffled off after the display at the shop G. Graces and Sons on Tring High street.