All the takeaways, cafes, pubs and restaurants in Dacorum handed a 5-star food hygiene rating in 2022

By showing how seriously a business takes its food hygiene standards, ratings from the Food Standards Agency help customers to make decisions about where to eat out or purchase their food.

Establishments like takeaways, pubs and bars are assessed on hygienic food handling (how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored), cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.

Here are all the cafes, restaurants, pubs, sandwich shops and takeaways in Dacorum that were given a rating of 5, according to the Food Standards Agency:

Pictured: Food Standards Agency rating certificate in the window of a restaurant

Apsley Chinese (Chung Wah) – 28 London Road, Hemel Hempstead

Apsley Fish Bar – 40 London Road, Hemel Hempstead

Ashridge Cafe - Moneybury Hill, Ashridge, Berkhamsted

BARACUDA – 21 High Street, Tring

Barista's – Apsley Railway Station, London Road

Blackwell's Chipperfield – 10 The Common, Chipperfield, Kings Langley

Bovingdon Kebab – 8 High Street, Bovingdon

Boxmoor Fish Bar & BBQ – 254-256 St Johns Road, Hemel Hempstead

Boxmoor Social Club – 81 Horsecroft Road, Hemel Hempstead

Bridgewater Arms - Nettleden Road North, Little Gaddesden

BRIM – 30 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead

Caffe Kix - London Road, Hemel Hempstead

Caffe Nero – 230 High Street, Berkhamsted

Cake Box – Marlowes Shopping Centre, Hemel Hempstead

Calzone Pizza – 21 Dickinson Quay, Hemel Hempstead

Cedar Village Store & Coffee Shop - Church Road, Potten End

Coffee and Wine – 67a St Johns Road, Hemel Hempstead

Costa – Unit 10, The Peoplebuilding Estate, Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead

Creams Cafe – 137-139 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead

Crockers Chefs Table – 74 High Street, Tring

Di Capri Pizza Ltd – 79 Waterhouse Street, Hemel Hempstead

Domino's Pizza – 97 Waterhouse Street, Hemel Hempstead

Domino's Pizza – Unit 2 Travelodge, Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead

Dower House Coffee – 108 High Street, Berkhamsted

Enock & Chacha – Silk Mill Industrial Estate, Brook Street, Tring

Fat Roosters, Hemel Bad Boy, Feasters Chicken – Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead

Favourite Chicken – London Road, Hemel Hempstead

Five Guys – Jarman Centre, Hemel Hempstead

Fred and Ginger Coffee – High Street, Berkhamsted

Gade & Goose - Galley Hill, Hemel Hempstead

GAIL'S – High Street, Berkhamsted

Giggling Squid – High Street, Berkhamsted

Graze & Go at Kims Equestrian Centre – Westwick Row, Hemel Hempstead

Greggs – Hosking Court, Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead

Harris and Hoole -Tesco, Jarman Way, Hemel Hempstead

Harvester – London Road, Hemel Hempstead

Hemel Misya Cafe – Bridge Street, Hemel Hempstead

Cafe Willow – Leighton Buzzard Road, Water End, Hemel Hempstead

Hong Kong Kitchen – Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead

Jay's Indian Hut – Queensway, Hemel Hempstead

K2 Balti House – Two Waters Road, Hemel Hempstead

KFC – Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead

KFC – Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead

Kings Langley Fish Bar – Hempstead Road, Kings Langley

Liberty Tea Rooms – Bank Court, Hemel Hempstead

Marchmont Arms – Piccotts End, Hemel Hempstead

Markyate Grill – High Street, Markyate

Maylands Cafe – Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead

McDonald's – Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead

Monks Inn – The Square, Hemel Hempstead

Mooboo – Marlowes Shopping Centre, Hemel Hempstead

Nandos – Jarman Centre, Hemel Hempstead

Nashmills Sandwich Bar Cafe - The Denes, Hemel Hempstead

New Happy Garden – The Queens Square, Hemel Hempstead

Opuz Kitchen – Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead

Pizza Express – Riverside, Hemel Hempstead

Pizza Express/Mac and Wings – High Street, Berkhamsted

Pizza Hut – Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead

Popeyez Grill and Waffle House – Gossoms End, Berkhamsted

Post Office Arms – Puller Road, Hemel Hempstead

Prezzo – Jarman Centre, Hemel Hempstead

Puccino's – Berkhamsted Station, Lower Kings Road

Puccinos – Hemel Hempstead Station, London Road

Quick Bite – High Street, Berkhamsted

Rosanna's – Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted

Sandwich Plus – Dolphin Square, Tring

Shakestastic – High Street, Hemel Hempstead

Starbucks - High Street, Berkhamsted

Starbucks – Hosking Court, Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead

Steam Coach – St Johns Road, Hemel Hempstead

Subway – Jarman Centre, Hemel Hempstead

Subway – Shell Apsley Service Station, London Road, Hemel Hempstead

Sweet as a Button – High Street, Kings Langley

The Akeman – Akeman Street, Tring

The Bell Inn - High Street, Bovingdon

The Burger Shack - Chesham Road, Bovingdon

The Crown – High Street, Berkhamsted

The Espresso Lounge – High Street, Tring

The Full House – Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead

The Gardener’s Retreat Restaurant – Tring Garden Centre, Bulbourne Road, Tring

The Gardener’s Retreat Restaurant – Chipperfield Garden Center, Tower Hill, Chipperfield

The George Inn – High Street, Berkhamsted

The Grand Junction Arms - Bulbourne Road, Tring

The Green Dragon – Flaunden, Hemel Hempstead

The Halfway House - Hempstead Road, Bovingdon

The Highwayman – High Street, Berkhamsted

The Jubilee – The Queens Square, Hemel Hempstead

The Kitchen at Inspired – Hempstead Road, Kings Langley

The Local – High Street, Markyate

The Old Bell Gate – St Marys Road, Hemel Hempstead

The Plough - The Back, Potten End, Berkhamsted

The Plume Of Feathers – London Road, Markyate

The Pommel Horse – Jarman Centre, Hemel Hempstead

The Rising Sun – George Street, Berkhamsted

The Spotted Dog – High Street, Flamstead

The Swan Inn – High Street, Markyate

The Tea Tree – High Street, Hemel Hempstead

The Three Tuns – Belswains Lane, Hemel Hempstead

The Way Inn Open Door – 360-364 High Street, Berkhamsted

The White Hart – 30-34 High Street, Hemel Hempstead

The White Horse - London Road, Bourne End, Hemel Hempstead

The White Lion – London Road, Hemel Hempstead

Three Blackbirds - St Johns Road, Hemel Hempstead

Tiki's – Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead

Tops Pizza – Waterhouse Street, Hemel Hempstead

Town Burger – Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead

Turkish Delight – Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead

Ugly Bug Cafe – Natural History Museum, Akeman Street, Tring

Vanarama - Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead

Warehouse Pizza Ltd – Link House, Northbridge Road, Berkhamsted

Warners End Fish Bar – Stoneycroft, Hemel Hempstead

Windmill Cafe – The Queens Square, Hemel Hempstead

Wing Fu House – Leverstock Green Village Centre, Hemel Hempstead

Yugen – Marlowes Shopping Centre, Hemel Hempstead