New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Dacorum’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Rated 5: Rosanna's at 25-27 Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on August 26

Rated 5: KFC at 47 Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on August 23

Rated 5: Liberty Tea Rooms at 12 Bank Court, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on August 23

Rated 5: Yugen at 10 Marlowes Shopping Centre, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on August 23

Rated 5: Graze & Go @ Kims Equestrian Centre at HP3 ; rated on August 22

Rated 5: Enock & Chacha at Unit 21 Silk Mill Industrial Estate, Brook Street, Tring, Hertfordshire; rated on April 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Rated 5: The George Inn at The George, 261 High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on September 5

Rated 5: Gade & Goose at The Gade And Goose, Galley Hill, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on September 2

Rated 5: The Local at 40a High Street, Markyate, St Albans; rated on September 2

Rated 5: The Plume Of Feathers at 85 London Road, Markyate, St Albans; rated on September 2

Rated 5: The Court Theatre at Pendley at Pendley Arts Centre, Station Road, Tring, Herts; rated on August 30

Rated 5: The Grand Junction Arms at Bulbourne Road, Bulbourne, Tring; rated on August 26

Rated 5: The Bell Inn at The Bell, 79 High Street, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead; rated on August 19

Rated 4: The Three Blackbirds at 2 High Street, Flamstead, St Albans; rated on March 29

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

Rated 5: Auntie Anne's at Unit 1, 160 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on August 23

Establishments like takeaways, pubs and bars are rated in three areas when they are inspected.