Food hygiene ratings given to 15 Dacorum establishments
Here are the ratings recently awarded to places in the borough
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Dacorum’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Most Popular
-
1
Food hygiene ratings given to 15 Dacorum establishments
-
2
Average Dacorum household could spend almost £4,000 per year on energy from October
-
3
'One star' food hygiene ratings handed to two Hemel Hempstead businesses
-
4
Berkhamsted Arts and Crafts to close after nearly 50 years
-
5
Berkhamsted launches online hub to support local community
Rated 5: Rosanna's at 25-27 Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on August 26
Rated 5: KFC at 47 Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on August 23
Rated 5: Liberty Tea Rooms at 12 Bank Court, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on August 23
Rated 5: Yugen at 10 Marlowes Shopping Centre, Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on August 23
Rated 5: Graze & Go @ Kims Equestrian Centre at HP3 ; rated on August 22
Rated 5: Enock & Chacha at Unit 21 Silk Mill Industrial Estate, Brook Street, Tring, Hertfordshire; rated on April 28
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
Rated 5: The George Inn at The George, 261 High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on September 5
Rated 5: Gade & Goose at The Gade And Goose, Galley Hill, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on September 2
Read More
Rated 5: The Local at 40a High Street, Markyate, St Albans; rated on September 2
Rated 5: The Plume Of Feathers at 85 London Road, Markyate, St Albans; rated on September 2
Rated 5: The Court Theatre at Pendley at Pendley Arts Centre, Station Road, Tring, Herts; rated on August 30
Rated 5: The Grand Junction Arms at Bulbourne Road, Bulbourne, Tring; rated on August 26
Rated 5: The Bell Inn at The Bell, 79 High Street, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead; rated on August 19
Rated 4: The Three Blackbirds at 2 High Street, Flamstead, St Albans; rated on March 29
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
Rated 5: Auntie Anne's at Unit 1, 160 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on August 23
Establishments like takeaways, pubs and bars are rated in three areas when they are inspected.
They are assessed on hygienic food handling (how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored), cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety.