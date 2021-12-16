In pictures: Hemel Hempstead Yarn Bomb spreads festive cheer with Christmas postbox toppers

Hemel Hempstead Yarn Bomb group spread festive cheer with Christmas toppers

Look out for the postbox toppers around Hemel Hempstead

By Holly Patel
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 12:40 pm

Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead have been spreading festive cheer this month with a collection of Christmas knits displayed throughout the town.

Members of the group have created Christmas postbox toppers, and they are now all out on display.

The Christmas selection of toppers - made from crochet and knitting- will be raising money for DENS, a charity that helps the homeless in Dacorum, it aims to be the first port of call for people in Dacorum who are facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion; to support and empower them to take the next positive step in their lives.

Throughout the year Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead have created themed postbox toppers including World Book Day, to thank key workers, Remembrance Day, and to raise awareness of climate change.

To make a donation to DENS visit: www.gofundme.com/f/yarnbomb-hh.

1.

Look out for the displays around Hemel Hempstead

Photo: Hemel Hempstead Yarn Bomb

2.

Santa and some gingerbread men

Photo: Hemel Hempstead Yarn Bomb

3.

Have you seen this snowman postbox topper?

Photo: Hemel Hempstead Yarn Bomb

4.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Photo: Hemel Hempstead Yarn Bomb

