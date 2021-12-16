In pictures: Hemel Hempstead Yarn Bomb spreads festive cheer with Christmas postbox toppers

Members of the group have created Christmas postbox toppers, and they are now all out on display.

The Christmas selection of toppers - made from crochet and knitting- will be raising money for DENS, a charity that helps the homeless in Dacorum, it aims to be the first port of call for people in Dacorum who are facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion; to support and empower them to take the next positive step in their lives.