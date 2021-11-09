Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead creates postbox toppers for Remembrance Day

Yarn bombers in Hemel Hempstead have created postbox toppers - through knitting and crocheting - for Remembrance Day.

Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead was first established three years ago, when a group of residents got together to show support for the Poppy Appeal.

This will be the fourth year that the group has created a knitted display, and this year it is supporting a number of charities:

> Royal British Legion 100th year and Hemel Hempstead Poppy Appeal - for 100 years the Royal British Legion has been helping serving and ex-serving personnel and their families

> Forgotten Veterans UK - the charity commemorates, celebrates and assists the service veteran community and supports the armed services

> Murphy’s Army in support of all the Animals that die during conflict.

Red and purple poppies are being sold in the shops in Hemel Hempstead to raise money, or you can visit the Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead fundraising page, or scan the QR code found with the postbox toppers.

Christine Allsopp, founder of Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead, said: "The displays went out last week and we are raising money for the Royal British Legion and Forgotten Veterans.

"We do it to brighten up the town, when we were putting them out one lady stopped us and said whenever she sees them around town they put a smile on her face and that's what we want to do.

"We hope to have about 34 toppers out for Remembrance and we have created a map of where you can find them."

With Remembrance Sunday coming up, services will be taking place in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and Tring - here's how to get involved.

