Everything you need to know about remembrance services in Dacorum

People across the country will be coming together to honour those who have served in the armed forces and made the ultimate sacrifice in conflict.

And in Dacorum Remembrance services will be returning after last year's were reduced due to Covid-19 restrictions.

On Sunday, November 14 at 11am, the Royal British Legions in Dacorum and Dacorum Borough Council will be coming together to recognise these days with public services.

With Remembrance Sunday coming up, services will be taking place in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and Tring

Remembrance Day falls on November 11, and has been observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the First World War to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

Hemel Hempstead

The Hemel Hempstead Remembrance Day event is organised by The Royal British Legion - Hemel Hempstead Branch and Dacorum Borough Council.

The parade on Sunday, November 14, is organised by The Royal British Legion and RAF Halton.

The march begins in Hemel Hempstead town centre at 10.30am and will conclude at the War Memorial, Boxmoor.

Wreaths will be laid at the War Memorial at St. John’s Church followed by a church service.

Tring

On Thursday, November 11, there will be an Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial, in Tring at 11am.

On Sunday, November 14, there will be a service outside the War Memorial at 10.45am.

Tring Team Parish want to involve as many people as possible and have decided to hold the Remembrance service outside around the war memorial starting at 10:45am.

The service will contain hymns, bible reading, prayers and wreath laying.

Berkhamsted

On Sunday, November 14, the annual parade in Berkhamsted will take place from Clarence Road from 2.45pm, towards St Peter's Church.