Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead creates postbox toppers to raise awareness of animals affected by climate change

Yarn bombers in Hemel Hempstead have created postbox toppers - through knitting and crocheting - to raise awareness of animals affected by climate change.

Susan de Silva wanted to do something to raise awareness of the problem after she saw pictures of a koala bears and the impact climate change was having on them.

After speaking with Christine Allsopp, founder of Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead, they decided to roll out the idea within the group, and now a number of animal themed postbox toppers have been put up around the town.

At each postbox there is a tag with a QR code which takes you to the group's fundraising page, on this occasion they are raising money for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The WWF works in the field of wilderness preservation and the reduction of human impact on the environment.

Susan, from Kings Langley, said: "The idea is to raise awareness of animals affected by climate change, the money raised will go the World Wildlife Fund.

"The toppers look great, and we have had lots of positive feedback about them, we have an elephant, polar bears, bees, sea turtles, a whale and hedgehogs.

"I enjoy being part of Hemel Yarn Bomb, it is very rewarding to make something and when we put them out everyone is really positive.

"It has been welcomed by lots of people during the pandemic

"You also get a personal satisfaction of having an idea and seeing it become a reality."

The toppers will be out for the rest of the month, and when they come down Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead will put their Christmas toppers on display.

To make a donation to the WWF visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/yarnbombhh-11.

