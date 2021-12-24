Angels and stars in the festive window for day 17

In pictures: Berkhamsted Advent Windows spread festive cheer across the town

Here are the festive windows from day 17 to Christmas Eve

By Holly Patel
Friday, 24th December 2021, 4:08 pm
Updated Friday, 24th December 2021, 4:12 pm

Berkhamsted Advent Windows continues to spread festive cheer across the town in the week up to Christmas.

Amy Cooper started Berkhamsted Advent Windows last year to bring some extra happiness to the town during the pandemic, and as it proved to be a hit with residents, she has decided to do it again.

Each evening from December 1, up to Christmas Eve, a festive-themed window in Berkhamsted will be revealed and it will be lit-up every subsequent night until January 5.

Lights go on in the windows from 6.30pm until 10pm, and by Christmas Day, at least 24 windows are revealed, creating a wonderful festive wonderland.

Take a look back at windows one to nine here, and windows 10 to 16 here.

Berkhamsted Advent Windows is raising money for local school associations, to make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/berkoadvent2021.

Now all the festive windows have been unveiled, you can vote for your favourite by visiting the Berkhamsted Advent Windows Facebook page.

1. Day 18

Santa's sleigh is flying through the sky in this festive window

Photo: Berkhamsted Advent Windows

2. Day 19

Can you spot Rudolph in this display?

Photo: Berkhamsted Advent Windows

3. Day 20

A winter wonderland themed window

Photo: Berkhamsted Advent Windows

4. Day 21

This is a colourful window

Photo: Berkhamsted Advent Windows

