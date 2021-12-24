In pictures: Berkhamsted Advent Windows spread festive cheer across the town

Berkhamsted Advent Windows continues to spread festive cheer across the town in the week up to Christmas.

Amy Cooper started Berkhamsted Advent Windows last year to bring some extra happiness to the town during the pandemic, and as it proved to be a hit with residents, she has decided to do it again.

Each evening from December 1, up to Christmas Eve, a festive-themed window in Berkhamsted will be revealed and it will be lit-up every subsequent night until January 5.

Lights go on in the windows from 6.30pm until 10pm, and by Christmas Day, at least 24 windows are revealed, creating a wonderful festive wonderland.

Berkhamsted Advent Windows is raising money for local school associations, to make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/berkoadvent2021.

Now all the festive windows have been unveiled, you can vote for your favourite by visiting the Berkhamsted Advent Windows Facebook page.

