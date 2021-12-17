This festive themed window was revealed on day 10

In pictures: Berkhamsted Advent Windows continues to spread festive cheer across the town

Here are the festive windows from day 10 to day 16

By Holly Patel
Friday, 17th December 2021, 4:26 pm

Berkhamsted Advent Windows continues to spread festive cheer across the town.

Amy Cooper started Berkhamsted Advent Windows last year to bring some extra happiness to the town during the pandemic, and as it proved to be a hit with residents, she has decided to do it again.

Each evening from December 1, up to Christmas Eve, a festive-themed window in Berkhamsted will be revealed and it will be lit-up every subsequent night until January 5.

Lights go on in the windows from 6.30pm until 10pm, and by Christmas Day, at least 24 windows are revealed, creating a wonderful festive wonderland.

Last week, we saw windows 1 to nine and now we have windows 10 to 16.

Berkhamsted Advent Windows is raising money for local school associations, to make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/berkoadvent2021.There are still more windows to be unveiled each night in December, up to Christmas Eve, for a map of where all the locations are visit: www.facebook.com/groups/570754913636800.

1. Day 11

Amazing lights shaped into a reindeer at this house

Photo: Berkhamsted Advent Windows

2. Day 11

This looks like a winter wonderland

Photo: Berkhamsted Advent Windows

3. Day 12

Snowflake inspired Christmas display

Photo: Berkhamsted Advent Windows

4. Day 13

Have you seen Berkhamsted Advent Windows

Photo: Berkhamsted Advent Windows

