In pictures: Berkhamsted Advent Windows is spreading festive cheer across the town

Berkhamsted Advent Windows is spreading some festive cheer across the town.

Amy Cooper started Berkhamsted Advent Windows last year to bring some extra happiness to the town during the pandemic, and as it proved to be a hit with residents, she has decided to do it again.

Each evening from December 1, up to Christmas Eve, a festive-themed window in Berkhamsted will be revealed and it will be lit-up every subsequent night until January 5.

Lights go on in the windows from 6.30pm until 10pm, and by Christmas Day, at least 24 windows are revealed, creating a wonderful festive wonderland.

Berkhamsted Advent Windows is raising money for local school associations, to make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/berkoadvent2021.There are still more windows to be unveiled each night in December, up to Christmas Eve, for a map of where all the locations are visit: www.facebook.com/groups/570754913636800.

