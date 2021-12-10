A pretty pink themed shop window on day one

In pictures: Berkhamsted Advent Windows is spreading festive cheer across the town

The live advent calendar is raising money for local school associations

By Holly Patel
Friday, 10th December 2021, 11:34 am

Berkhamsted Advent Windows is spreading some festive cheer across the town.

Amy Cooper started Berkhamsted Advent Windows last year to bring some extra happiness to the town during the pandemic, and as it proved to be a hit with residents, she has decided to do it again.

Each evening from December 1, up to Christmas Eve, a festive-themed window in Berkhamsted will be revealed and it will be lit-up every subsequent night until January 5.

Lights go on in the windows from 6.30pm until 10pm, and by Christmas Day, at least 24 windows are revealed, creating a wonderful festive wonderland.

Berkhamsted Advent Windows is raising money for local school associations, to make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/berkoadvent2021.There are still more windows to be unveiled each night in December, up to Christmas Eve, for a map of where all the locations are visit: www.facebook.com/groups/570754913636800.

1. Day one

A snowman inspired festive window

Photo: Berkhamsted Advent Windows

2. Day two

Giant gingerbread man makes appearance in this window

Photo: Berkhamsted Advent Windows

3. Day two

A more traditional festive themed window

Photo: Berkhamsted Advent Windows

4. Day three

Super cute penguin pals

Photo: Berkhamsted Advent Windows

