Here's how you can enjoy Christmas shopping in Berkhamsted and support the Hospice of St Francis

A gift shop in Berkhamsted will be hosting a Christmas shopping event next month to support The Hospice of St Francis.

Staff and volunteers at Number twenty, owned by The Hospice of St Francis, is inviting the public to an all-day event on Sunday, December 12, with all profits from the shop supporting the vital free care provided by the hospice.

The Hospice of St Francis helps 2,000 local people and their families, in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire, to live their precious lives well through improving symptoms, achieving personal goals and helping them to feel safe

If you shop at Number Twenty you will also be supporting the Hospice of St Francis

Explore Christmas gift ideas from an array of carefully sourced product including decorations, lighting, toiletries, jewellery, candles, accessories and chocolate, much of which is sourced from independent suppliers with sustainability at their heart.

Sarah Coles, director of Sustainable Trading at the Hospice said: "All the profits from number twenty go to supporting the work of the Hospice in the local community and the team

have been so appreciative of the support they in turn have received from customers since re-opening.

"This Christmas, customers can choose from a wonderful range of Christmas gifts and decorations for the home confident in the knowledge that every purchase made makes a real difference.