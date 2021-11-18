Berkhamsted hospice launches 'Shop for Good' collection

The Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted has created 'Shop for Good' - handpicked items, with personal wellbeing and the planet at its heart.

The charity's trading team want customers to enjoy their products and wellbeing boxes as much as they enjoy putting them together.

The buying team visit suppliers and trade shows sourcing innovative and original products, while curated well-being ranges are carefully selected to be as eco, sustainable and environmentally friendly as possible.

Christmas box

A spokesperson for the hospice's Trading Team said: "Our aim is to work towards all products in our ranges being truly sustainable.

"There is nothing better than receiving something chosen especially for you – it makes a gift extra special.

"Personalised for the recipient (or as a treat to yourself!), Shop for Good Well-Being boxes have been put together to delight, surprise and enjoy.

Shop for Good Candles

"The combination of new, hand-crafted and re-loved product make this offer truly unique."

The charity shop managers select some very special re-loved items to include in each box and the ‘Re-loved Chic’ boxes are 100 per cent re-loved.

The volunteer team; ‘Creates and Makes’ have developed and created a range of beautifully made one-off hand crafted items - all made from donated designer fabrics).

Shop for Good Cards

It is crucial that the Shop for Good experience is as good as the service customers can expect when they visit any of the Hospice’s high street shops.

With this in mind, all the gifts are beautifully wrapped in tissue and ribbon with a personalised gift card.

The spokesperson added: "Innovation has been key to the success of the Hospice’s shops and Director of Sustainable Trading, Sarah Coles, has big ambitions for the future, so watch this space!"