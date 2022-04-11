Two Versius robots have been installed at West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust to assist with surgical operations.

The state-of-the-art robots, which were made by CMR Surgical, are to be used in surgical procedures.

The machines, which were approved by the trust in March, will be used in colorectal surgery and are also planned to be used in gynaecology, urology, and upper gastrointestinal surgery at West Herts.

The brand-new robots with surgeons at West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Robotic surgery usually uses smaller incisions that can speed recovery and reduce blood loss in patients.

The robotic arms have a small 3D HD camera and surgical instruments which give surgeons enhanced precision and control working within parts of the body.

Mr Vanash Patel, consultant colorectal surgeon at West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals explained: “We are very excited about welcoming the robots! Having two instead of one really kickstarts our ambition to become a centre of excellence in robotic surgery.”

He added: “Our surgeons will now be able to perform complex operations with the enhanced precision and control that robotics offer.”

As the trust welcomes its new teaching status, the new equipment emphasises its commitment and role in training and educating the next generation of healthcare professionals.

Dr Mike van der Watt, the trust’s chief medical officer, said: “We have seen from other trusts that investment in next generation surgical technology has helped attract and retain talent, whilst helping to alleviate the physical toll experienced by surgeons during surgery.”