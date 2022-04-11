The West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust formally raised flags across their hospital sites to launch their new teaching status last week (April 4).

The trust achieved this long-held ambition, which acknowledges the dedication of teams and individuals who have delivered high quality teaching and training in the workforce, last December.

The trust, which already trains students from Cardiff, South Bank, City University London, and Suffolk universities in nursing, midwifery and similar healthcare roles, is currently developing a partnership to train pupils from Brunel University, London medical school.

West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust proudly welcomes the new teaching status with new flags.

Dr Ashley Reece, director of medical education and honorary clinical associate professor at UCL medical school, said: “Teaching and educating the next generation is part of our core business. It’s what we do, day in day out, supporting learners across every part of our organisation, on the wards and with on the job teaching and training.”

This new venture will also help the trust to grow their research and increase this activity whilst collaborating with academic partners.

Dr Reece added: “Research underpins excellent patient care helping us provide treatments based on reliable evidence of their effectiveness. It’s an important part of the ‘teaching hospital’ conversation and brings us to the forefront of medical and clinical developments.”