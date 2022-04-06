Leisure centres across Dacorum will offer free memberships to people living with Parkinson’s next week.

Berkhamsted Leisure Centre, Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre and Jarman Park Athletics Track, will take part in the new initiative with charity Parkinson’s UK that will launch on World Parkinson’s Day (April 11).

Dacorum Borough Council in partnership with Everyone Active, which runs the centres, will give members give access to gym, swim and group exercise classes.

Steve Cox, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are immensely proud to launch this partnership with Parkinson’s UK and hope it will make a real difference to many people’s lives. We want to encourage the whole Parkinson’s community to exercise and are confident we have an activity for all, no matter what your age, ability or fitness level.”

Steve also said: ““Being more active will help members to live well with Parkinson’s, improving their physical fitness and mental wellbeing, as well as having fun.”

Physical activity plays an important role in living well with Parkinson’s with people living with the condition finding various activities beneficial in managing their symptoms.

Parkinson's UK have partnered with Everyone Active and Dacorum Borough Council to offer memberships for free.

Tom Ingram, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Everyone Active, who have very generously offered complimentary membership for people living with Parkinson’s and their carers.”

He added: “Being physically active is important for everyone. It supports both physical and mental health and depending on what you choose, can provide social support and interaction, all of which can really help people living with Parkinson’s and those providing informal care.

Currently, Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world and has no cure. Across the UK, it affects around 145,000 people with more than 40 symptoms, including tremor, pain and anxiety.

The West Herts branch of Parkinson’s UK is based in Hemel Hempstead and supports local people who are anxious about their diagnosis.

The group offer friendship and a safe place to discuss the condition which also holds research-based monthly meetings and opportunities to take part in research programmes.