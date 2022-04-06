Yep, it's that time of year again - the Easter holidays are upon us.
But how do you keep the little ones happy and entertained for two weeks?
It's quite the conundrum for parents - but thankfully, now we are firmly out of lockdown, there's plenty of things to chose from.
Here are just a few of the best days out to chose from.
1. Berkhamsted Castle
Explore some history this half term at Berkhamsted Castle. With free entry, everyone can enjoy an afternoon at the remains of a strong and important motte-and-bailey castle dating from the 11th to 15th centuries. For all ages
Photo: Google
2. Berkhamsted Detective Mystery Trail
Fancy solving a mystery? Walk along a 2.5 mile route as you take part in this self-guided trail searching for clues on buildings and monuments around Berkhamsted. Each clue eliminates a suspect, simply solve them all to reveal the culprit. Call 01872 263692
For ages 6+
Photo: Google
3. Planet Ice
Fancy a Spring skate? At Planet Ice in Jarman Park, children can learn to ice-skate and play hockey over the half term. With party facilities and a cafe, parents can relax as the kids have fun on the ice. Call 08458 725 799
For all ages
Photo: DAMIEN MEYER
4. The Snow Centre
For more icy fun, why not visit The Snow Centre? Home to the UK's largest indoor lesson slope, the centre has real snow and everything needed for a great session on the slopes. From ski and snowboarding lessons to lift passes, the Snow Centre lots to offer for all the family. Call 01442 241321
For ages 3+
Photo: Google