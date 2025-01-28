Four-legged volunteers needed for paw patrol at Watford General Hospital
The hospital’s Voluntary Services team is calling for canine companions to join its paw patrol and help lift the spirits of both patients and staff.
Furry, four-legged creatures are great for lowering stress levels in humans and none more so than those being cared for in hospital. In return for providing paws-itivity for patients and reducing stress levels for staff, dogs will get their own ID badge and a huge fan following from ward to ward.
The demand for therapy dogs at Watford General has grown thanks to years of pawsome service provided by current therapy dogs - including Jake (a French Bulldog), Chas (a Newfoundland dog), Ralph (a Dachshund) and Pasha (a Cockapoo), as well as core member of the therapy dogs team, Riley (a Northern Inuit).
Riley sadly died earlier this year but his spirit and ability to make patients and staff smile lives on in a short video.
Voluntary Services deputy team lead Gabriel Duduta said: “Therapy dogs make a huge difference to everyone who meets them and recruiting more to the team will help us to lift spirits for patients across the hospital. If you think your dog is suitable for this really valuable role, please do get in touch. We are keen to hear from as many dog owners as possible.”
Any owner wishing to apply for this exciting opportunity should contact [email protected] for further information.