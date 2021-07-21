Here's a breakdown of where Covid-19 cases are rising and falling across Dacorum

Seven areas of the borough have seen a drop in recorded cases

By Holly Patel
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 12:23 pm

Tuesday's figures show there have been a total of 10,936 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dacorum

The incidence rate over the seven days up to July 15 was 472.3 cases per 100,000 population.

Read More

Read More
Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 204 new cases but no covid-related deaths
COVID-19 cases in Dacorum by age band between 09.07.21 to 15.07.21 (C) Hertfordshire COVID-19 Public Dashboard

Recorded cases have risen in all areas of Dacorum exceptCorner Hall, Maylands and Adeyfield, Nash Mills and Bennetts End, Woodhall Farm, Berkhamsted Town, Berkhamsted West, Berkhamsted South, Tring East, Wiggington and Aldbury.

Here is a breakdown of where the confirmed cases were recorded seven days up to July 15, - according to Public Health England:

> Bovingdon and Chipperfield - 58 cases (+36)

> Boxmoor and Apsley - 62 cases (+27)

Weekly percentage of people with a positive COVID-19 PCR test in Dacorum up to 15.07.21 (C) Hertfordshire COVID-19 Public Dashboard

> Corner Hall - 16 cases (-4)

> Chaulden - 25 cases (+13)

> Gadebridge and Old Town - 46 cases (+29)

> Grovehill - 25 cases (+4)

> Hemel Hempstead Town - 64 cases (+32)

> Highfield - 42 cases (+11)

> Kings Langley - 34 cases (+17)

> Leverstock Green - 37 cases (+7)

> Maylands and Adeyfield - 30 cases (-2)

> Markyate, Flamstead and Gaddesden - 39 cases (+16)

> Nash Mills and Bennetts End - 29 cases (-6)

> Warners End - 42 cases (+15)

> Woodhall Farm - 27 cases (no change)

> Northchurch and Potten End - 29 cases (+21)

> Berkhamsted Town - 17 cases (-4)

> Berkhamsted West - 27 cases (-6)

> Berkhamsted South - 14 cases (-14)

> Tring West and Long Marston - 23 cases (+4)

> Tring East, Wiggington and Aldbury - 12 cases (-2)

> Tring North - 33 cases (+18).

The figures can be found on the official UK Government website for data and insights on coronavirus - coronavirus.data.gov.uk.

Dacorum