Covid-19 latest: Dacorum records 204 new cases but no covid-related deaths

Dacorum recorded 204 new positive Covid-19 cases today (July 20).

The total for the borough is now 10,936, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 432.9 per 100,000 population to 472.3 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending July 15).

In Hertfordshire, 1,440 new cases have been recorded today, the total is now 94,223 cases.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> July 13 - 120 cases

> July 14 - 80 cases

> July 15 - 145 cases

> July 16 - 110 cases

> July 17 - 126 cases

> July 18 - 110 cases

> July 19 - 51 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 20 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, July 13, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 332, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). It has been 66 days since a death within 28 days of a COVID test has been reported in Dacorum.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 46,558 to 5,519,602.The number of deaths has risen by 96 to 128,823.

As of July 19, in the UK, 46,349,709 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 36,243,287 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 106,715 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 83,134 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.