Evening update: Dacorum records 80 new coronavirus cases but no covid-related deaths

Dacorum recorded 80 new positive Covid-19 cases yesterday (July 14).

The total for the borough is now 10,190, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

The incidence rate over the last 7 days has increased from 335.4 per 100,000 population to 338.6 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending July 9).

Coronavirus stock image

In Hertfordshire there are now 87,840 cases.

Here's a daily breakdown of the figures in Dacorum for the last seven days:

> July 7 - 72 cases

> July 8 - 58 cases

> July 9 - 100 cases

> July 10 - 93 cases

> July 11 - 93 cases

> July 12 - 58 cases

> July 13 - 120 cases.

According to Public Health England there were 14 confirmed COVID-19 patients in West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust - which manages hospitals in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans - on Tuesday, July 6, and four patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Dacorum, the total is 332, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test). It has been 60 days since a death within 28 days of a COVID test has been reported in Dacorum.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by42,302 to 5,233,207. The number of deaths has risen by 49 to 128,530.

As of July 13, in the UK, 46,037,090 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 35,155,767 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 106,287 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 80,942 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.