Here's how many people have received both doses of the vaccine in each area of Dacorum

Nearly two-thirds of people in Dacorum have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS England publishes weekly localised breakdown of coronavirus vaccinations administered every Thursday.

NHS data shows 79,044 people had received both jabs by July 4 – 64 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on latest population estimates for mid-2020 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 77,109 were aged 25 and over – 70 per cent of the age group.

It means 1,935 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 105,192 people in Dacorum have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 85 per cent of those aged 16 and over.

Across England, 28.2 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 4 – 62 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 27.3 million people aged 25 and over – 69 per cent of the age group.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Dacorum.

Here's how many people had received both the first and second dose of the vaccine by July 4, in each area of Dacorum.

1. Markyate, Flamstead and Gaddesden In Markyate, Flamstead and Gaddesden, 7,278 people have received their first and second dose of the vaccine. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. Tring West and Long Marston In Tring West and Long Marston, 7,857 people have received their first and second dose of the vaccine. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. Tring North In Tring North, 6,254 people have received their first and second dose of the vaccine. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

4. Tring East, Wigginton and Aldbury In Tring East, Wigginton and Aldbury, 7,075 people have received their first and second dose of the vaccine. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo