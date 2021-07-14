Here's a breakdown of where Covid-19 cases are rising and falling across Dacorum

Tuesday's figures show there have been a total of 10,110 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dacorum

The incidence rate over the seven days up to July 8, was 335.4 cases per 100,000 population.

COVID-19 cases in Dacorum by age band between 02.07.21 to 08.07.21 (C) Hertfordshire COVID-19 Public Dashboard

Recorded cases have risen in all areas of Dacorum except Bovingdon and Chipperfield, Chaulden, Northchurch and Potten End, Berkhamsted Town, Tring West and Long Marston, Tring East, Wiggington and Aldbury.

Here is a breakdown of where the confirmed cases were recorded seven days up to July 8, - according to Public Health England:

> Bovingdon and Chipperfield - 22 cases (-4)

> Boxmoor and Apsley - 35 cases (+6)

Weekly percentage of people with a positive COVID-19 PCR test in Dacorum up to 08.07.21 (C) Hertfordshire COVID-19 Public Dashboard

> Corner Hall - 20 cases (+6)

> Chaulden - 12 cases (-2)

> Gadebridge and Old Town - 17 cases (+4)

> Grovehill - 21 cases (+2)

> Hemel Hempstead Town - 32 cases (+16)

> Highfield - 31 cases (+22)

> Kings Langley - 17 cases (+8)

> Leverstock Green - 30 cases (+16)

> Maylands and Adeyfield - 32 cases (+12)

> Markyate, Flamstead and Gaddesden - 23 cases (+10)

> Nash Mills and Bennetts End - 35 cases (+26)

> Warners End - 27 cases (+8)

> Woodhall Farm - 27 cases (+12)

> Northchurch and Potten End - 8 cases (-3)

> Berkhamsted Town - 21 cases (-1)

> Berkhamsted West - 33 cases (+1)

> Berkhamsted South - 28 cases (+18)

> Tring West and Long Marston - 19 cases (-4)

> Tring East, Wiggington and Aldbury - 14 cases (-5)

> Tring North - 15 cases (+7).